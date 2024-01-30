First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.