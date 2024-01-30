First County Bank CT Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First County Bank CT bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

