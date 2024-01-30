First County Bank CT Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 608.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

