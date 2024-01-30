First County Bank CT Sells 966 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.