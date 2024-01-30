First County Bank CT Sells 265 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FedEx stock opened at $246.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $184.39 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average of $255.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

