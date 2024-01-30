First County Bank CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

