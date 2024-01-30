First County Bank CT Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.