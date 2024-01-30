First County Bank CT Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First County Bank CT raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $272.80 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

