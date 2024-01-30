First County Bank CT Has $361,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

