First County Bank CT Has $286,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $476.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $477.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

