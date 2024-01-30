First County Bank CT Has $224,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in 3M were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

