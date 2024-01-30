First County Bank CT Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

TXN opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

