First County Bank CT Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

