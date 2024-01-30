First County Bank CT Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

