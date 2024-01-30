First County Bank CT Acquires Shares of 3,156 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

