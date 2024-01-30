Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,410 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 82,504 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 3,255,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,146,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.