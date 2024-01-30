Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.90. 410,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.