Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. 773,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.