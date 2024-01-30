Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,083. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

