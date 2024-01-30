Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

