Financial Counselors Inc. Has $64.29 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.54. The company had a trading volume of 484,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $294.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

