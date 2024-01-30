Financial Counselors Inc. Has $47.88 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $291.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

