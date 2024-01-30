Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $37,619.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98549118 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $45,833.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.