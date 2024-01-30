FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $246.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $184.39 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

