F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.64. 847,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.