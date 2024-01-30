Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 1.0 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.