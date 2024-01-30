Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $54.09.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

