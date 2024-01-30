Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,383 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $232,205,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

