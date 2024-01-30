Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

