Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMLF opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

