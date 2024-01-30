EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 4.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 371,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,373,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $721.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.44.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

