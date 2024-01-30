Ethereum Name Service Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89.95 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $591.65 million and approximately $89.95 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for about $19.24 or 0.00044299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,743,589 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

