Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Essent Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 104,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,282. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

