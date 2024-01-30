Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBL stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6,080.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($276.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

