Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
GMBL stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6,080.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($276.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -764 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.
