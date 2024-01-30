Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.14 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $88.14 million and $531,210.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00156791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00554580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00374968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,042,062 coins and its circulating supply is 73,042,962 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

