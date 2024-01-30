Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,208. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

