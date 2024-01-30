Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.