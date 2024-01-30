Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 6,917 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

