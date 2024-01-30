Equitable Trust Co. Buys 127 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

