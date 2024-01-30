Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.25. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.87.
In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$66,900.90. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Also, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$66,900.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,767 shares of company stock valued at $470,222.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
