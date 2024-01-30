Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.