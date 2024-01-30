Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enovis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

