Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

