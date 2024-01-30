Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $486.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

