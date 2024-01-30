Electroneum Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and $919,373.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,403,146 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.