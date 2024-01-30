Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGO. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

