EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON EJFI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.84. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £62.07 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Dividend History for EJF Investments (LON:EJFI)

