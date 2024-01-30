EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EJFI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.84. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £62.07 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

