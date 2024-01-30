Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 276,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

