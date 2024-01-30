Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $542.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

