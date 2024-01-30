E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EJH opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

